Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.45

Shares of Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Modern Water plc (MWG.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03), with a volume of 229,878 shares.
Modern Water plc (MWG.L) Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.45. The stock has a market cap of £13.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04.
Modern Water plc (MWG.L) Company Profile
Modern Water plc owns, develops, and supplies technologies, products, and services to address the availability of fresh water, and for the treatment and disposal of wastewater in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Membranes and Monitoring.
