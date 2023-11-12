Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NYSE:MC opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.41. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 156.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

