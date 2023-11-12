Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 64,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 237,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $47,732,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,410,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,912,000 after buying an additional 152,313 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 13.8% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.12. 7,076,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,482,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

