Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Critical Comparison

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of QuickLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and QuickLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $1.79 billion 13.47 $437.67 million $9.23 54.67 QuickLogic $16.18 million 8.12 -$4.27 million ($0.46) -20.61

Analyst Recommendations

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Monolithic Power Systems and QuickLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 1 11 0 2.92 QuickLogic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus price target of $548.17, suggesting a potential upside of 8.64%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than QuickLogic.

Profitability

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 24.60% 24.92% 20.39% QuickLogic -41.63% -48.56% -18.21%

Risk & Volatility

Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats QuickLogic on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment. It also offers lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company sells its products through third-party distributors and value-added resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and other end customers in China, Taiwan, Europe, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, QuickPCI, EOS, QuickAI, SensiML Analytics Studio, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II, as well as silicon platforms, IP cores, software drivers, firmware, and application software. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. In addition, the company licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. QuickLogic Corporation has a strategic partnership with YorChip to develop low-power unified chiplet interconnect express FPGA chiplets. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

