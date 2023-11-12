Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,439 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,035,000 after purchasing an additional 343,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,163,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

IWF traded up $5.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.87. 1,675,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,050. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

