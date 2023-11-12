Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 130 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.42. The stock had a trading volume of 784,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,678. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

