Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 525 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 13.1% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Chevron by 13.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates increased its stake in Chevron by 11.2% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 30.6% in the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $142.95. 11,990,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,681,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $141.73 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

