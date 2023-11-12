Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Copart Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,808,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,212. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.08. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $997.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

