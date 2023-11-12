Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,064,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $151.41. 5,387,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,714,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.40 and a 200-day moving average of $150.84. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $356.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,715 shares of company stock worth $16,025,205. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.84.

Get Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.