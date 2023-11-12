Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Up 5.1 %

Broadcom stock traded up $46.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $957.52. 3,628,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,039. The company has a market cap of $395.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $858.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $826.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $502.00 and a 12 month high of $958.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

