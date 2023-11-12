Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.66. The stock had a trading volume of 839,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,150. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.06.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VMC

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.