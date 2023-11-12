Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $11.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after purchasing an additional 205,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,372,000 after purchasing an additional 115,588 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

