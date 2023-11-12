Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $16.66 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 240,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,504,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Argus dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.92. 5,553,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,542,033. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

