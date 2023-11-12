Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $24.37 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.59. 3,653,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,985. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $291.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.57.

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

