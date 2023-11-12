Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $5.27 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 58,866,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after purchasing an additional 698,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,174,000 after purchasing an additional 486,162 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,270,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,935,000 after purchasing an additional 515,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,648,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,483,000 after purchasing an additional 542,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 669,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,711. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.0502 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

