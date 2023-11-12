Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $5.39 Million Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $846,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Cencora by 38.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $11,684,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 156.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after buying an additional 1,530,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.57. 2,682,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.10 and a 12 month high of $198.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

