Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA
IQVIA Price Performance
IQVIA stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.98. 1,045,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,954. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.75. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IQVIA
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Esports
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.