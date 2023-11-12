Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.29.

IQVIA stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.98. 1,045,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,954. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.75. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

