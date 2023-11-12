Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,790,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,520. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.39. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $168.52 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

