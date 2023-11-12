Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $7.10 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,875 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,373,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,797,429. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

