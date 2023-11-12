Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $5.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,305. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.25.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,955 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,299. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

