Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $7.85 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,583 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,042,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,593,000 after purchasing an additional 511,658 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.71.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $8.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $419.45. The company had a trading volume of 505,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,283. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $281.19 and a 12 month high of $428.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

