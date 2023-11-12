Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $8.95 Million Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX traded up $19.18 on Friday, hitting $494.77. The company had a trading volume of 743,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,298. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $474.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.59. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $336.15 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.6658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

