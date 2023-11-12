Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $9.86 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 102,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.47. 1,148,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $273.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.46.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

