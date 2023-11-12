Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $9.88 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 592,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,428,000 after acquiring an additional 110,983 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.29. 2,237,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,702. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.