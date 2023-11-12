Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,541,000 after buying an additional 658,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 97,096.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after buying an additional 13,819,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 34.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,426,000 after buying an additional 2,597,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 61.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,393,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,229,000 after buying an additional 2,440,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.75.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME stock traded up $3.34 on Friday, hitting $150.80. 1,233,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,356. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $164.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

