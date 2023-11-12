Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,636. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $118.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,202 shares of company stock worth $11,299,952. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

