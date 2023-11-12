Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKL traded down $3.37 on Friday, hitting $1,339.72. 51,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,464.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,418.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.75. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,186.56 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,531.25.

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463 shares in the company, valued at $675,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 201 shares of company stock worth $268,124 and sold 1,151 shares worth $1,698,305. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

