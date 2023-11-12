Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,370 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.20. 6,768,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,825,071. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.33.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.