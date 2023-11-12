Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $14.35 on Friday, hitting $528.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,589. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.94 and a 12-month high of $558.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $520.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

