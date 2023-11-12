Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 143 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,599 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.71.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $13.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $577.12. 1,909,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $577.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $560.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,265 shares of company stock worth $9,664,938 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

