Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 25,977 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1,537.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

OEF stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.36. 253,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,163. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $167.20 and a 1-year high of $214.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

