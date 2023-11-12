Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,868 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $117.03. The company had a trading volume of 453,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,015. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $132.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

