Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 39.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $197.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.92. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

