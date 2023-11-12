Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 887 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in CDW by 16.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in CDW by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 835,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 7.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $215.81.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

