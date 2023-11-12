Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $256,112,223. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $394.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,807,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.02 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The firm has a market cap of $369.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

