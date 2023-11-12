Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.5% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $24,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB traded up $3.48 on Friday, reaching $241.25. The company had a trading volume of 664,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,844. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.78 and its 200 day moving average is $238.44.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

