Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,936 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded up $3.61 on Friday, hitting $245.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,094,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.57. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The stock has a market cap of $456.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

