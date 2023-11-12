Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,666,000 after purchasing an additional 274,371 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NEE stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,777,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,091,488. The company has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

