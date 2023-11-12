Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,048 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Equifax makes up approximately 0.8% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $13,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Equifax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.19.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.91. The company had a trading volume of 674,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,956. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $240.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.39.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

