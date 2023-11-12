Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,827 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $137.63. 1,644,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,385. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.41 and a 200-day moving average of $140.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

