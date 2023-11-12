Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 19,610 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,610 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,854,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,448,427. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.20.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.