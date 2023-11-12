Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 251 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 3.2% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.27% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $52,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $65,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $89,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MDY stock traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $445.96. 591,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,887. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.