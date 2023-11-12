Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 28,288 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,288 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
IJR stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.43. 5,098,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,410. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day moving average is $96.55.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
