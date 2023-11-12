Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 3,261 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 1.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $16,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,506,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,969,000 after buying an additional 502,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,706 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,445,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,624,000 after purchasing an additional 103,464 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock remained flat at $57.56 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,432. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
