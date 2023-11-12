Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 3,471 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,060,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,412. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average of $80.33. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,369.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,056 shares of company stock valued at $12,633,652 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

