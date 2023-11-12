Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 60,190 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Whelan Financial raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after buying an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.20. 4,139,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960,005. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

