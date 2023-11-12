Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merlin Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Marriott International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,133 shares of company stock valued at $12,534,722 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.60. 1,165,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.32 and its 200 day moving average is $189.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.37 and a 1 year high of $210.98.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.