Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,890 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 80,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 644,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $21.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.084 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.