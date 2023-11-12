Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,891.08

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,891.08 ($23.34) and traded as high as GBX 2,004 ($24.74). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 1,994 ($24.61), with a volume of 13,190 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90. The firm has a market cap of £944.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1,455.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,977.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,891.89.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

