Morgan Stanley Cuts GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $68.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.50.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GFS

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Up 2.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.44. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $72.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,801,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,355,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 42.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,947,000 after purchasing an additional 514,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at $80,293,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,324,000 after purchasing an additional 401,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after buying an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.